-
Tree death risk increase with climate change
A new study has shown that climate change increases the risk of tree deaths and this effectively means that all…Read More »
-
Technology
AirPods Pro 2: info, price and release date, we take stock
AIRPODS PRO 2. AirPods Pro 2 rumors continue to swirl around the web. Find out the first information about the…Read More »
-
Technology
Google Pixel 6: the pro model sees its price drop at Rakuten
Pixel 6 Smartphone Ocean Gray 5G New from 560,120 € Used from 379, € Rakuten Fnac 649,11 €579,60 €See La…Read More »
-
Technology
EA Sports FC: EA's football games will no longer be called FIFA, what will change?
EA SPORTS FOOTBALL CLUB. The divorce is pronounced between Electronic Arts and FIFA. In 2022, the best-selling football game of…Read More »
-
Technology
Samsung Galaxy S22: its price continues to fall and drops below 700 euros
SAMSUNG GALAXY S25 Ultra 146Go Red New from 1259,77 € Used from 1059,10 € Rakuten Darty Red by SFR Cdiscount…Read More »
-
Technology
iPod Touch: end of production, where to find the last copies
IPOD TOUCH. Apple has just announced the end of its famous iPod Touch! The device that revolutionized the way we…Read More »
-
Technology
Stock PS5: the console available at Amazon this Wednesday
PS5. After some availability in April, the PS5 is available again this week at several brands. Follow our live dedicated…Read More »
-
Technology
iPhone 13: its price continues to fall before the arrival of the iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (1TB) – Gold New from 1838,80 € Used from 839,12 € Rakuten Fnac Amazon Cdiscount…Read More »
-
Technology
OnePlus good deal: the OnePlus Nord 2 with headphones at -30%
Oneplus 8T smartphone 99 Go SILVER 5G New from 439,00 € Used from 378,26 € Fnac Amazon 599, €439, €See…Read More »
-
Technology
Good laptop plan: big wave of promotions at Fnac
The information collected is intended for CCM Benchmark Group to send you your newsletter. It will also be used, subject…Read More »